Beaumont service members honoring lives lost ahead of Memorial Day

This is something that the post has been doing for almost 30 years.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Memorial Day weekend is almost here and service members from Post 817 are taking the upcoming days to honor the ones we've lost.

The service members, along with members of Beaumont United's ROTC program, began laying flags on the graves of service members on Thursday.

The groups laid down the flags at Oak Cemetery Thursday morning. On Saturday, they will distribute flags at Anthony Cemetery.



A post member says around 2,000 flags will be used.



The goal is to pay respects to those that laid down their lives as well as their families.

“Let their families know we haven't forgotten about them," said Commander Clifton Guilloty. "We will come out and do whatever we need to do to support them, and make sure they honor their sacrifice."

After Memorial Day, the group will then return to the cemeteries and pick up every flag and reuse them for next year.