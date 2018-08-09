CRYSTAL BEACH — The Coast Guard rescued five people clinging to the hull of their boat near Crystal Beach.

Three adults and two teenagers were found about two miles offshore Saturday, Sept. 8.

Houston-Galveston Coast Guard personnel standing watch sent a helicopter and a boat to rescue the group after their boat capsized.

The helicopter crew sent down a rescue swimmer to check on the group, then the boat was able to pull all five out of the water.

“Thanks to prompt notification and coordination from Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to rapidly divert the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse and our Air Station Houston helicopter, while simultaneously launching a response boat from Station Galveston to ensure rescue assets were on scene within minutes of the vessel capsizing,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarod Toczko, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston.

All five were taken to Galveston and did not ask for medical treatment.

“I am extremely proud of our crew for their quick action and excellent coordination with both air and boat station assets to safely rescue all five people from the water,” said Lt. J.G. Weston Fortna, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse.

The owner will coordinate salvage of the vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

