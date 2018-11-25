BEAUMONT — Five people were injured outside a wedding reception venue after shots were fired on Saturday night in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police spokesperson Cody Guedry said the shooting happened in the back lot of the Eleganza Event Center on the corner of Fannin and South 8th Street. Two separate wedding parties were at the venue, police said in a statement Sunday morning.

Police told 12News a large group was fighting outside when a suspect pulled out a shotgun and started firing at another person. Officers responded around 11:17 p.m. A Beaumont ISD off-duty police officer was working at the event when the fight broke out.

Three people were shot and two others suffer from minor injuries. The three victims were taken to the hospital in a private car. The victims have non life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe alcohol was involved and that the victims were not the suspect's intended target.

The victims are not cooperating with the investigation and the suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

