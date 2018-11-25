BEAUMONT — Five people were injured outside a wedding reception after shots were fired on Saturday night in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police spokesperson Cody Guedry said the shooting happened in the back lot of the Eleganza Event Center on the corner of Fannin and South 8th Street.

Police told 12News a large group was fighting outside when a suspect pulled out a shotgun and started firing at another person.

Officers responded around 11:17 p.m.

Three people were shot and two others suffer from minor injuries. The three victims were taken to the hospital in a private car. The victims have non life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe alcohol was involved and that the victims were not the suspect's intended target.

The victims are not cooperating with the investigation and the suspect is still at large.

© 2018 KBMT