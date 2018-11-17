Several new canine teams joined the Texas Department of Public Safety this week.

Five troopers and their canine counterparts graduated from an eight-week training program Friday, Nov. 16. The canine teams are joining 42 others throughout Texas, including seven explosive-detection teams in Austin.

“The department’s expertly-trained canine teams play an essential role in detecting and deterring drug trafficking and other criminal activity,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “The canine teams joining our ranks will be a tremendous asset, and we are confident that their specialized skills will help make Texas a safer place.”

The dogs completing the program were several different breeds—two Labrador Retrivers, two Belgian Malinois and one Dutch Shepherd.

Texas DPS

DPS said four of the dogs will be used for drug detection and the other one will be specializing in explosives. Their names are Chloe, Eros, Byrde, Chakal and Jake.

Canine teams helped to detect and seize over 5,000 pounds of marijuana, 203 pounds of cocaine, 85 pounds of heroin, 103 pounds of methamphetamine, 436 pounds of hashish and $4 million in cash between January and September 2018, according to DPS.

