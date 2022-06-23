Five homes in Mauriceville evacuated due to nearby brush fire

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Five homes on Lazy Lane in the Mauriceville area off of Mesquite Drive are being evacuated due to a large brush fire nearby.
Orange County Emergency Management Coordinator Joel Ardoin tells 12News the Texas Forest Service is on scene assessing the fire.
Emergency management is flying a drone over the area to help gather information.
There is no information yet on the size of the fire.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.