Five homes in Mauriceville evacuated due to nearby brush fire

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Five homes on Lazy Lane in the Mauriceville area off of Mesquite Drive are being evacuated due to a large brush fire nearby.

Orange County Emergency Management Coordinator Joel Ardoin tells 12News the Texas Forest Service is on scene assessing the fire.

Emergency management is flying a drone over the area to help gather information.

There is no information yet on the size of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.