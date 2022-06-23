x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Five homes in Mauriceville evacuated due to nearby brush fire

Emergency management is flying a drone over the area to assist in gathering information about the fire.
Credit: 12NewsNow

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Five homes on Lazy Lane in the Mauriceville area off of Mesquite Drive are being evacuated due to a large brush fire nearby.

Orange County Emergency Management Coordinator Joel Ardoin tells 12News the Texas Forest Service is on scene assessing the fire.

Emergency management is flying a drone over the area to help gather information.

There is no information yet on the size of the fire.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Beaumont Police looking for suspect in Mont Belvieu shooting