BEAUMONT — A couple driving along Central Drive in Beaumont made an odd discovery with a little help from a neighborhood cat Tuesday night.

The couple spotted a cat in the street poking at a large snake according to a Facebook post by Beaumont Animal Care on Wednesday.

After the cat ran off the snake, a five foot-long Red-tailed Boa, was captured by a neighbor and put into a garbage can until a Beaumont Animal Care officer arrived to pick up the reptile the post said.

A Red-tailed Boa, which is a carnivore, can grow to an average adult size of about 10 feet long and has an average life span of more than 20 years with proper care according to Petco.com

The snake had apparently gotten lost from its owner and was slithering down the street according to the post.

The owner has been located and will be stopping by the Beaumont Animal Care shelter Wednesday afternoon according to the post.

