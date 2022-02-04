5 dogs dead, 4 people displaced after structure fire 'totally destroys' large stable

Sour Lake firefighters responded to a scene on Highway 105 just west of Sour Lake around 11:00 a.m.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — An investigation is underway after multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire that killed five animals and displaced four people.

Sour Lake firefighters responded to a scene on Highway 105 just west of Sour Lake around 11:00 a.m., on Friday. Upon arrival, fire crews found a large stable fully engulfed in flames.

The fire “totally destroyed” the stable, Hardin County District Fire Chief Glenn Withers told 12News.

Five dogs died as a result of the fire and four adults were displaced. Bevil Oaks, Lumberton, Saratoga, and Batson fire departments aided in putting out the flames.

The outside departments brought water tankers to increase the water supply.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but this is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

