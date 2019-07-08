BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD announced four of its police officers will go through training to receive mental health certification, becoming the first mental health officers in the department.

The officers will be certified at Lamar Institute of Technology's Regional Police Academy.

“The governor is pushing for more involvement in the area of mental health in the light of recent shootings,” BISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough said in a news release. “We want to make sure we are on the forefront of combating this issue so we can accurately detect, identify and diffuse potential crisis situations before they occur.”

According to the release, this training is additional to the 40 hours of continuing education police officers are required to complete every two years.

“We have an expectation that all of our officers will go through these courses to ensure everyone is adequately prepared to meet the demands of our district,” Malbrough said. “Knowing these skills are so vital to the safety of our students and being properly equipped with the tools needed in the event any of these situations arise can ultimately help save a life.”