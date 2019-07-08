BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is taking a step to ensure the mental health of its students is a top priority.

On Wednesday, BISD announced four officers and a supervisor in its police department will take part in mental health training.

The BISD police department began in 2007 and this will be the first time officers will be certified to recognize certain behaviors in students that could be problematic.

"It's an honor," said BISD Sergeant Eugene Wilson. "I'm looking forward to it, it's exciting."

Sergeant Wilson has been serving BISD students for nearly two years.

At the end of the month, he will be equipped with have another Tool to ensure the safety of students.

"Everyone has a toolbox, it's what you put in that toolbox," said Wilson. "You may not use that tool but once in a lifetime, but that tool is valuable to have and I think going through this training is going to be a very valuable tool that I'm going to receive."

All five officers will learn to recognize signs in boys and girls that could possibly lead to harm for themselves and others according to BISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough.

"We want to try to identify early on, prior to an incident or crisis occurring," said Chief Malbrough. "For example, if certain behaviorisms are continually being displayed, certain verbal threats are continually being spoken."

The week-long course will take place at Lamar Institute of Technology's Regional Police Academy, where the officers will then be certified upon completion.

The added education will supplement the responsibilities these officers already carry out.

Malbrough said "The training of course is going to be able to teach the officer certain signs, certain indicators, certain behaviorisms that an officer might be able to identify."

BISD contains nearly 20,000 students, making it the largest district in Southeast Texas.

Sergeant Wilson tells 12News, forming relationships with these students is key to knowing what's going on with them mentally.

"The biggest thing is interaction," said Wilson. "You know you get to know those kids and you get to notice when those kids are not acting the way they normally act."

Along with new training for these five officers, the BISD police department will also implement a Threat Assessment Team for the 2019-2020 school year.

The team will consist of Sergeant Wilson, an administrator, a counselor and a nurse to help identify any threat or concern the district may have.

