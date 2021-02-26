Authorities arrest five, seize 13 pounds of 'fake weed' in Port Arthur drug trafficking sting

Authorities found about 13 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as Ab-Fubinaca.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department announced Thursday that five people pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess a synthetic cannabinoid, known as Ab-Fubinaca.

The department's narcotics and guns unit partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate a drug trafficking organization within the city.

Authorities discovered that a group of drug traffickers had established a base of operation at a location in the 2100 block of Wignal Ave. Port Arthur’s SWAT team used a search warrant at the location and found about 13 pounds of the synthetic cannabinoids.

The five people below have pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Texas, or the Beaumont Division, for conspiracy to distribute and possess the synthetic cannabinoid.

Christopher Dwayne Reed Jr, 28, sentenced to 87 months

Kenneth James Keller, 37, sentenced to 110 months

Shashira Auronica Cotton, 33, sentenced to 46 months

Brandon Jermaine Brown, 27, sentenced to 57 months

Sherrod Drew Callahan, 38, sentenced to 110 months

Gabriel Wilson Taylor, 39, remains a fugitive

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about a crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.