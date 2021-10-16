Saturday event in Nederland held to bring sense of belonging to overlooked, underserviced community

“It’s a great way for the community to show these children that they are loved and valued by their community."

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Southeast Texas organization teamed up with a national foundation to hold a Saturday event to give those with special needs a chance to engage in activities they normally would not be able to.

Adaptive Sports for Kids and the C.A.S.T for Kids Foundation teamed up for their inaugural fishing event at the Doornbos Park in Nederland. Organizers said the event was about inclusiveness and gave adults and children with special needs a sense of belonging in a world that sometimes fails to notice them.

“To be able to give these kids who are often overlooked and underserviced a chance to participate and belong with something,” Allen Nation, ASK board of directors’ president, said.

The two organization stocked a pond at the park with more than 500 fish for the event.

“It’s a great way for the community to show these children that they are loved and valued by their community,” Jay Yelas, C.A.S.T for Kids Foundation executive director, said. “It’s a great way to celebrate these kids and today is all about them.”

In addition to being the executive director for C.A.S.T, Yelas also fishes on the Bassmaster Elite Series. With his vast knowledge about catching fish, he was able to give the children tips.

“You got to have good bait, and you got to know where the fish are, so having good bait and putting it in the right spot,” Yelas said.

Organizers said the event has been in the making for quite some time, and they were happy to finally see it take place with such a great turnout.

“It’s just a fun, relaxed type of day, and in today's age, that’s just what we need,” Nation said.