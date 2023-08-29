Fisherman pulls man from pickup truck that rolled into water at boat ramp in Orange

When officers arrived they found that the truck was in the water and sinking and that a fisherman had helped get the driver out.

ORANGE, Texas — A fisherman helped save a boater in Orange who ended up accidentally launching more than his boat into the water Tuesday morning.

A man was attempting to launch his boat into a lake on an offshoot of the Sabine River just north of Interstate 10 at Simmons Dr when the truck and trailer ended up in the small lake according to Orange Police officers at the scene.

A caller to police at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning reported that a truck was in the water behind American Airboat Corporation.

When officers arrived they found that the truck was in the water and that a fisherman had helped get the driver out of the sinking truck.

A nearby fisherman, Shannon Menard, jumped in the water and busted out a window of the Ford pickup to help the driver escape. Menard was fishing nearby and saw the truck go into the water he told 12News.

The driver told police that he thought he had put the truck in park when he backed onto the ramp to launch his boat but it and the trailer ended up rolling backwards into the water.

While in the water the truck and trailer floated and turned completely around.

Menard did end up with a few bruises and cuts after helping the driver get out of the truck.

"I'm just amazed to get that man out that water and save him," Menard told 12News.

A tow truck was able to pull the truck and trailer out of the lake.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.