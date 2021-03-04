Fisherman goes missing in Trinity Bay; boat found still in gear, driving in circles

The missing fisherman has been identified as Tony Nguyen.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Coast Guard and the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office are searching for a 40-year-old fisherman who went missing Friday in the Trinity Bay near Oak Island.

The missing fisherman, who has been identified as Tony Nguyen, went missing at approximately 3:30 p.m.

His boat was found still in gear and driving in circles, according to the sheriff's office. His wallet and cellphone were also found in the boat, but Nguyen was nowhere to be found.

The Coast Guard along with Chambers County Marine Deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens spent much of Friday afternoon trying to find Nguyen, but search efforts were suspended when it got dark.

These agencies plan on resuming the search Saturday.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4851.

#HappeningNow @USCG and partner agency crews are searching for a missing boater near #TrinityBay, #Texas. A small recreational vessel under power was located with no visible operator on board. More information here: https://t.co/bg82FrpwgG pic.twitter.com/IedsQsVbVr — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) April 3, 2021