A regular fisherman at a fish camp off the Sabine River was found safe after his empty boat was found adrift Friday.

The boat was away from the docks, without the owner. People who knew the fisherman told 12News they hadn't seen him in two days and he usually takes the boat out daily at the Blue Birds Fish Camp in Orange.

Blue Birds Fish Camp is located on the shore of the Sabine River on Simmons Drive near I-10. The Orange Fire Department's boat searched the area.

The fisherman was found later in the day safe. He was not near his boat when he was located.

Eric Williams

