Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office marine unit are investigating after a fisherman found a body in the Neches River near Sabine Pass Monday afternoon.

The Coast Guard notified the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office about the body about 12:48 p.m. on Oct. 29. A Justice of the Peace was called to the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy has been ordered. Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

