BEAUMONT, Texas — While most people spend Labor Day off work with their families, first responders are spending the day on the job. Beaumont Fire-Rescue typically has about 45 firefighters on duty per shift. They work 24 hours straight, then get the next two days off. Every three weeks, they get five days off.

For the past 18 years, Olive Garden has delivered food to first responders on labor day. 12News stopped by station four while they enjoyed their lunch in between training and responding to emergencies.

Omar Hernandez and Cameron Gorbett just started working with Beaumont Fire about three months ago. For Hernandez, Labor Day was his first holiday on duty.

"It is my first holiday away actually from the family, that's one thing I knew was going to happen taking this job," Hernandez said.

Despite being away from his biological family, Hernandez has found a second family at Beaumont Fire. He said spending about a third of his time there can be tough, but his coworkers make it easier.

"I feel right at home, these guys are great," said Hernandez.

What makes it worth it for him is helping people. He said he gets satisfaction out of putting others before himself. When they're not responding to emergencies, Hernandez said they do a lot of training. He said holidays are no different than any other day.

"We never know what's going to go on, we never know what's going to happen, and we just got to be ready for whatever comes on our way," Hernandez said.

Gorbett agreed. He also worked the fourth of July, but before joining Beaumont Fire he was a volunteer firefighter in Chapel Hill. He said the job is worth the time away from his family.

"To me the job is worth it, you know, being able to help the community, serve in a way," Gorbett said.

Gorbett said responding to the difficult calls is the hardest part of his job. He said oftentimes they respond to calls when people are at their worst, whether it be a car wreck, a house fire, or a medical call. However, knowing he can help makes it better.

Gorbett sometimes over holiday's their call volume increases because people are at home. They may get more med calls, or fires due to people out grilling. He hopes people will avoid drinking and driving this Labor Day.

"Just keep it clean and spend the time with your family, and enjoy the day off with your children," Gorbett said.