According to experts, first responders can take it hard after a particularly tragic.

Sally Broussard, a volunteer for the Texas Critical Incident Stress Management, says that the Port Arthur apartment fire that took the lives of three children, could have a negative affect on the first responders at the scene. .

The non-profit is a team of firefighters, police officers and licensed professionals who volunteer their time to help emergency responders deal with the stress related to their jobs. Since 1998, the non-profit has helped first responders who have experience traumatic situations while on the job.

With the three lives lost being the highest number of fatalities related to a single fire since 2009, Broussard says that the tragedy can be difficult for first responders to deal with.

"Anytime there are children involved there is a much greater impact on first responders," said Broussard. "Especially, those who have children of their own."

Broussard says that it takes two to three days for first responders to reach out for help after a tragic event.

© 2018 KBMT