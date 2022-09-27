Residents asked to travel with caution as first responders battle 30-acre fire in Buna

The fire is not threatening any structures or homes at this time.

BUNA, Texas — First responders are asking residents in Buna to travel with caution as they battle a moving fire.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Buna Fire and Evadale Fire Departments responded to a woods fire near the southside of FM 2246, about one mile off of Highway 62 in Buna, shortly after 3 p.m.

The fire is approximately 30 acres in size and moving south, southwest, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.

The fire is not threatening any structures or homes at this time, however, this is an active situation. Residents are asked to use caution when traveling through the area and to watch for first responders and their vehicles.

The Texas Forest Service is on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

