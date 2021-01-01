Southeast Texas' first baby of 2021 born at St. Elizabeth hospital

Parents Leslie and Orlando Genao of Orange welcomed their bundle of joy to the world earlier than expected.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new year brings many unexpected experiences with it. Just a few hours into 2021, one Southeast Texas family was surprised when their new born baby came ten days ahead of schedule.

Parents Leslie and Orlando Genao of Orange welcomed their bundle of joy to the world on New Year's Day. Aaron Vee Genao was born Friday at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth at 3:02 a.m.

The new born weighed in at 8 pounds and measuring 19.75 inches long, health officials said.

Leslie said she didn’t expect to have a New Year baby because her due date was Jan. 11. Aaron is the second child for Leslie and Orlando, CHRISTUS reports.

Health officials said both the mom and baby are doing well and can expect to go home on Sunday.

