3 injured during Fourth of July celebration at Lake Conroe

All three people were taken to a hospital. One of them suffered significant injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Three people were injured Tuesday after a batch of fireworks exploded during a Fourth of July celebration in a Lake Conroe neighborhood.

There was a large crowd that attended the celebration put together by neighbors in the community. Firefighters said the crowd was so big, that it made it difficult to make it to the scene of the explosion in the 12000 block of Pegasus Drive.

Once firefighters were able to make it through, they found three people injured from the explosion that lead to a fire. At least one of them had significant injuries.

All three were taken to a hospital.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating.

Fireworks FAIL. Witnesses ran when they say a whole batch exploded during a #July4 show thrown by neighbors on Lake Conroe. Emergency responders say three people were hurt, at least one significantly. Fire Marshal is investigating incident I’ll have more on: @KHOU at 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ujr72595of — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 5, 2023

Reporter Jason Miles is following this story today for KHOU 11 News. Watch for his report at 5 p.m.