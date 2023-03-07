Enjoy fireworks, food and fun at Beaumont Event Centre during Fourth of July celebration

The city is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Downtown Event Centre. Gates open at 5 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday at the Downtown Event Centre.

Gates open July 4, 2023 at 5 p.m. but organizers say to arrive early if you want a good spot for the show.

"It is the best show you will see in Southeast Texas. And everybody comes out really looking forward to that. People will be out here as early as 5 o'clock claiming their spots in the grass to see the fireworks over the river," said City of Beaumont Director of Event Services, Emily Wheeler.

People are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers, but are discouraged from bringing other things.

"We do not allow tents, or large umbrellas to be set up within the grounds. We also allow people to bring in coolers but no outside alcohol can be brought into the grounds," said Wheeler.

Besides the firework show, there's a lot more for families and friends to enjoy.

So Hype DJs will be providing music throughout the night. Live performances from Mike and the Moonpies, Catalina Wine Mixer and Ron Rocio and Friends are scheduled.

According to Wheeler, food trucks will fill Crockett Street to satisfy any cravings partygoers will have.

"We have sweet treats, and barbecue, tacos, all different types of food, all local food vendors," she said.

At 8 p.m. people can escape the heat by going to the Julie Rogers Theater to enjoy a performance by the Symphony of Southeast Texas.

If you're still not cooled down, the fire department has you covered.

"The Beaumont Fire Department will be out here with two cooling stations to try to keep everyone cool down. They'll be somewhere between the event center and the lake side center," said Wheeler.

The firework show begins at 9 p.m. and caps off the celebration.

Please do not bring any pets, umbrellas, tents, barbecue pits or alcohol to this event.