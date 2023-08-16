Hwy 73 shut down in both directions as firefighters work to contain brush fire

Port Arthur Fire Chief Gregory Benson tells 12News the Texas A&M Forest service is on scene and is actively creating barriers.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Fire Department is working to contain a brush fire near Highway 73.

Highway 73 is currently shut down for westbound traffic at the bridges leaving Port Arthur and about a quarter of a mile west of the fire for eastbound traffic, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shana Clark.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Gregory Benson tells 12News the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Texas A&M Forest service is on scene and is actively creating barriers according to Chief Benson.

A helicopter is dropping water to help contain the fire.

As of 5:45 p.m., the fire has burned 20 acres.

Benson tells 12News Golden Pass LNG has an unground pipe near where the fire originated.

Jefferson County Captain Crystal Holmes tells 12News visibility is near zero and people are asked to avoid the area.

"First responders need to battle the blaze and not worry about getting ran over," she said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.