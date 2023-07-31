Firefighters warn of the dangers of outdoor burning while burn bans remain in effect throughout Southeast Texas

Burn bans are in effect for Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Jefferson and Tyler Counties.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texas is under a sever drought, running about 8 inches below normal for the months of June and July.

Along with triple digit heat, this is the perfect recipe for fires.

Firefighters are struggling to keep up, and now the multiple counties are under burn bans.

Hardin County's burn ban took effect this past Thursday and Orange County's took effect the next day. But some residents are choosing to ignore the dangers.

"We've had an increase of calls for people burning, even after the burn ban which is a class c misdemeanor," said Hardin County Emergency Service District 2 Fire Marshal Jimmy Blanchard.

No matter where you live in Southeast Texas, right now it's illegal to do any outdoor burning.

"Friday the burn ban went into effect. Saturday lots of people are off enjoying time outside.... I'm not sure if they were not aware of the burn bans, but small fires did get out of control," said Orange County Emergency District 1 Fire Chief Robert Smith.

Smith says that they answered 10 calls during the past weekend.

"The largest one could have affected 35 acres. Luckily, it was about a 5 acre plot that was affected," said Smith.

Hardin County has also been busy answering calls to put out fires.

"It's been about eight fires in the last two weeks.... as far as wild fires brush fires," said Blanchard.

Both Blanchard and Smith agree that grass fires can start a number of ways. People burning trash, run away embers and even lighting strikes are all causes.

Sometimes, the fires even threaten neighborhoods.

"We don't want to go see people houses on fire.... their yards ... we don't want to see people on their worst day," said Blanchard.

When that call comes, firefighters are ready to go.

"We have our truck here beside me... it holds a thousand gallons of water. It has a pump on it. We are way back in the woods we use this bigger vehicle to get there," said Smith.

Blanchard tells 12News that before writing citations they will give warnings. They will also provide education if you're caught burning without being aware of the bans.

The bans will remain in effect until further notice.