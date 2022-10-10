No injuries reported after apartment fire in Beaumont's North End

Firefighters contained the fire at Northridge Manor, located at 4555 Maida Road, in less than an hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — No injuries reported after a fire broke out at a Beaumont apartment complex in the city's North End.

It happened Monday evening at Northridge Manor, located at 4555 Maida Road in Beaumont. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Crews worked quickly to contain the flames and limit damage.

There are 150 units total at the complex, according to the Beaumont Housing Authority.

Resident Wayne Pickett thinks he likely lost everything in the fire.

"I thank God we made it. Everybody out safe, everybody around safe. I know God got us," he said.

An on-site supervisor tells 12News the damage appears to be limited to only two units.

Investigators are working to figure out how the fire started.



GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.