ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters responded to a fire in Orange County Friday evening.

The fire happened at a home on Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

First responders scrambled to save three dogs inside the home. After performing CPR and giving the dogs oxygen, they were able to revive two of the dogs.

A pot left sitting on the stove maybe to blame, the homeowner told 12News.

