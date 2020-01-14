PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Firefighters in Port Arthur are fighting a fire at a historic property along the Port Arthur seawall Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Eddingston Court off the 3300 block of Procter Street just after noon after a caller reported that the building was on fire according to Fire Marshall; Paul Washburn of the Port Arthur Fire Department.

The property consists of a house and four apartment buildings that were built in the thirties.

The fire was burning in one of the four multi-story apartment buildings and at least 25 firefighters were working to keep the fire from spreading to the other buildings Washburn said.

The fire was very “advanced” when firefighters arrived and according to Washburn.

Two or three men were seen leaving the vacant building before the fire according to a tip Washburn received.

Washburn is looking for anyone with information about the fire and mentioned the possible cash reward for information.

The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.