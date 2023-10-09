Firefighters extinguish fire at former Louisiana Pacific plant in Silsbee

No injuries were reported following the fire, which was sparked by a demolition contractor cutting a large pipe.

SILSBEE, Texas — Firefighters in Silsbee put out a fire Monday morning at the former Louisiana Pacific plant along FM 92 on the north side of the city.

The fire was reported to be in the attic of an outbuilding at the former oriented strand board plant according to Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

The fire was sparked by a demolition contractor cutting a large pipe McDaniel told 12News.

Firefighters from the Kountze and Lumberton volunteer fire departments answered a call for mutual aid and assisted Silsbee firefighters McDaniel said.

The fire has been put out and no injuries have been reported.

The plant closed in 2007 but many had hoped it might reopen according to a Beaumont Enterprise file story. It was officially closed and the property was listed for sale in 2010.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.