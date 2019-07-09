BEAUMONT, Texas — Firefighters in Beaumont put out fires just a half hour apart early Saturday morning.

A barbecue pit slow cooking meat overnight caught a nearby truck and corner of a home on fire in the 3500 block of Magnolia Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Beaumont Fire-Rescue Capt. Terence Simon said.

Only the right rear corner of the home was damaged aside from smoke coming into the attic, Simon said. An electrical box and weather head on that corner of the home were also burned, but no one was injured.

The other fire started at 3:10 a.m. on the south side of Squeezes nightclub in the 11300 block of Old Voth Road, Simon said. The flames mostly burned the outside of the building, although the club filled with smoke.

Squeezes was closed when the fire happened and no one was injured, but the cause of the fire is under investigation, Simon said.

Two overnight fires Saturday morning



