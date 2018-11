VIDOR — Firefighters have spent more than an hour on the scene of a fire at the American Village Apartments on South Denver Street, right off I-10.

The fire was first reported about 7:45 p.m Tuesday.

Police on the scene tell 12News no injuries have been reported. Crews have called for extra manpower and equipment several times.

The fire was first reported about 7:45 p.m Tuesday.

