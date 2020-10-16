Firefighters battle heavy flames at abandoned West Orange home

Officials said a vehicle in the driveway was also on fire.

ORANGE, Texas — The West Orange Fire Department responded to an abandoned house fire the intersection of Linda Street and Tanglewood Avenue Thursday night.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy flames from a single story home. Officials said there was smoke coming from the home and a vehicle in the driveway was also on fire.

A neighbor said no one has occupied the house since a recent hurricane, but the house has had several transients going in and out of the house.

Crews were ultimately able to put the fire out. No one was hurt, but the house is considered a total loss.

The West Orange Fire Department and the Orange Fire Department teamed up to battle the blaze.