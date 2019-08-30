GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are still battling flames at some houses on Crystal Beach.

Two houses were destroyed after the flames around 1 a.m. Thursday, August 29. Since then, there have been constant call backs because of hot spots flaring up through last night, officials said.

However, the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department was able to save a third house from destruction by constantly dousing it with water.

Three firefighters have suffered from heat stress, volunteers said. One was sent to the hospital.

All of the houses were rental properties, and no one was home at any of the houses that caught flame. Since Crystal Beach is a vacation area and most of the property is not the owners' primary residence, the fire was not reported for some time.

Crystal Beach homes on fire

