Firefighters battle early morning blaze at Pinehurst restaurant, meat market

ORANGE, Texas — Fire broke out at a popular butcher shop and restaurant early Thursday morning in Pinehurst.

Firefighters were sent to the 3000 block of West Park Avenue in Pinehurst after the fire was reported at Robert's Meat Market and Steakhouse at around 3 a.m.

Three hours later firefighters were still on the scene of the fire where no injuries have been reported.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page stated said "We will recover but we will be closed for a while. No one was hurt thankfully."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.