Firefighter suffered minor injuries after late Saturday afternoon Port Arthur fire

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Fire crews in Port Arthur are investigating the cause of a fire that injured one of their own.

The fire happened in the 1700 block of 5th Avenue in Port Arthur on Saturday. Firefighters got to the scene at 3:13 p.m. and found a house and a car on fire.

Fire crews were able to enter the home and found that no one was inside. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated by emergency services.

No other injuries were reported.

