Power City | Industrial firefighter positions available at several Southeast Texas plants

Once applied, applicants will have to pass a physical exam and then start a 12-week training course in Corpus Christi.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans have the opportunity to get hired to help protect plants in the area in case of emergencies.

It's called the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC).

They're hiring for open spots at plants in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. You must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED to be considered.

To get your start in this career you may have to invest some time, but hiring managers say the benefits they offer are well worth the time.

The RTFC is looking for some strong recruits in the golden triangle, specifically those who want to make a difference and potentially save lives.

The group was in Orange Thursday at a Workforce Solutions job fair talking to people about the positions they have available.

However, in order to land one of these roles, there's a pretty intense vetting process.

Once applied, applicants will have to pass a physical exam and then start a 12- week training course in Corpus Christi.

"We are looking for hardworking people that are looking for a career, refinery terminal fire company is your place we are looking for those people who are ambitious, and wanting to give back and serve the community," said Human Resources Director Tania Claudio.

Colton Guillory is the newest member of the team who just finished his 12-week training program.

He says it's challenging, but it's rewarding to really learn how to come together as a team.

"With what will be your brothers looking out for them and looking out for you. So I think that is really important to focus on during the entire process," Guillory said. "You know those people are relying on you and those challenges come in the recruit class but it comes with it."

Pay starts at $50,000 and if you continue your training and earn more certifications, you can make up to $71,000.

All trainings are paid for, which includes the initial 12-week training period.

RTFC is a member based contractor for many plants around Southeast Texas. When an emergency happens on plants property, they rush in to help.

RTFC has been serving the community for 74 years.