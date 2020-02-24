ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County crews are working to determine what caused a fully engulfed house fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Highland Avenue.

The homeowner told 12News he heard a loud popping noise that woke him up. He went to see what it was and found the garage completely engulfed in flames.

Then he said he and his family were able to get out, but the fire was already spreading to the rest of the house. Everyone who lived in the home was able to evacuate.

The homeowner told 12News the family lost several cars and many rooms in the house were damaged.

Blaze at Orange County house Monday morning

