Fire breaks out in attic above kitchen area at Tia Juanita's Fish Camp in Winnie Thursday

WINNIE, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Tia Juanita's Fish Camp in Winnie Thursday evening.

Winnie-Stowell Fire Department, Hamshire Volunteer Fire Department, Hankamer Volunteer Fire Department and the Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells 12News staff noticed they were getting a lot of smoke in the kitchen and it was beginning to go into the dining room.

The manager then calmly asked everyone to leave for their safety.

Firefighters identified that there was a fire in the attic area above the kitchen area.

Staff had gotten most of it out by the time the fire department arrived, but they helped get out the rest of it and the smoke, according to Hawthorne.

Hawthorne says they did have to tear down some tile work to get to the fire.

Officials believe the fire may have been connected to the grill system.

No injuries are reported.

It is unknown if the restaurant will reopen Friday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.