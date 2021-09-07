HFD battling fire at CenterPoint facility in northwest Houston | Shelter-in-place issued

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the area west of the substation to N. Eldridge Parkway.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters are on the scene of what is being reported as a fire at a CenterPoint facility on the city's northwest side.

Note: there is no audio on the live stream on this page, this is a raw feed from the scene

Flames and smoke are visible from Beltway 8-West. The fire was first reported at about 9:44 a.m. near Kempwood Dr & Brittmoore Rd.

Fire officials confirmed it was a transformer that was on fire and that coolant oil is what is burning.

"The Houston Office of Emergency Management have communicated a shelter-in-place order issued for area North/Northwest of the facility, bordered by Clay, Gessner, Westview and Eldridge," stated the Houston Fire Department at 12:20 p.m.

Fire officials said there is no threat to the community but the shelter-in-place remains for now.

Houston police earlier said the fire is electrical and is located at the Centerpoint Energy facility on Kempwood.

There are nearly a dozen HFD vehicles at the scene, including an ambulance, but so far there's no confirmation of any injuries.