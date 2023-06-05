Fire marshal rules Sunday afternoon house fire in Pinehurst as arson

This is the second time that firefighters have responded to a burning complaint at this location, according to fire officials.

PINEHURST, Texas — The Fire Marshal has officially ruled a Sunday afternoon house fire in Pinehurst as arson.

On Sunday, June 5, 2023, the Pinehurst Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of Morton Street in reference to a report of a possible burning complaint.

When they arrived, firefighters found the backside of the structure on fire.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire from spreading throughout the whole home.



Mutual aid was requested from West Orange Fire Department, Orange County ESD #3 and #4.



No injuries were reported.

This is the second time that firefighters have responded to a burning complaint at this location, according to fire officials.

On Monday, the Fire Marshal ruled the house fire as arson. As of now, there is no word on any potential suspect or suspects.

