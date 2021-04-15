Fire in Beaumont apartment sends one person to the hospital with severe burns

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Georgia Street near Lamar University.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont resident is in the hospital Thursday night after suffering from severe burns due to a fire in an apartment unit.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hacienda Apartments in the 1100 block of Georgia Street near Lamar University.

When crews arrived at the apartment, there was light smoke showing from a second-story apartment, according to District Chief Scott Wheat of Beaumont Fire-Rescue.

Wheat tells 12News the fire was contained to one apartment and under control quickly.

There was one person inside the apartment unit, and first responders had to force entry inside. Once the victim was removed from the unit, EMS began treatment.

12News crew on scene observed medical personnel preforming CPR for several minutes. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital by a medical helicopter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.