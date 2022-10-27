Fire causes minor damage to roof of House of Prayer Missionary Baptist church in Beaumont Thursday

A crew was doing work on the roof of the church using a torch when they accidentally set part of the roof on fire.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fire caused minor damage to a Beaumont church Thursday.

It happened at the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3350 Washington Boulevard.

A crew was doing work on the roof of the church using a torch, when they accidentally set part of the roof on fire according to Captain Brooks with Beaumont Fire Rescue.

This fire cause minor damage to the roof. The damage is all external.

Brooks says the damage was minor enough that they should be able to host church service in the building on Sunday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.