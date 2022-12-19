Fire guts West Jefferson County home late Sunday night

No one was home or injured in the fire which was reported just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday night.

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured in a late Sunday night fire that destroyed a family's home in West Jefferson County.

A passerby noticed the fire and called 911 to report it according to Chief Chris Gonzales of the Bevil Oaks Fire Department.

The fire department got the call at 10:17 p.m. he said.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Old Sour Lake Rd just east of Meeker Rd the fire was heavily involved and had broken through the roof and an exterior wall Gonzales told 12news Monday morning by phone,

He described the home as a total loss and said that the family was out of state at the time of the fire.

Bevil Oaks firefighters got the fire knocked down and eventually put out with assistance from the Jefferson County Emergency Services District Three Fire Department he said.

Firefighters finally left the scene at about 1:30 a.m. but were called back to douse a hot spot at about 5:38 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.