LAKE CHARLES, La. — Several viewers reported hearing a loud boom in the Lake Charles area around 1:25 p.m. according to KPLC.

The noise came from Sasol, which is reporting a fire at its Lake Charles West plant.

Spokeswoman Kim Cusimano says the plant’s emergency response team has extinguished the fire.

Cusimano says there is no community action required.

All employees and contractors are safe and accounted for, according to Cusimano. She says no injuries have been reported.

Cusimano says the investigation is ongoing.

KPLC reports viewers say they heard the boom all across Southwest Louisiana, including as far away as DeRidder.

