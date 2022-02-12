Blaze destroys vacant West Orange house early Friday morning

A caller reported the fire at a house in the 2000 block of Crabtree Ave. before 2:30 a.m.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported early Friday after a fire destroyed a home in West Orange.

By the time West Orange Fire Department firefighters arrived a few minutes later the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters tell 12News they believe the home was vacant.

An ambulance crew from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the early-morning fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.