Fire destroys two mobile homes in Mauriceville Tuesday afternoon

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported Tuesday after two mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Mauriceville.

The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lamurel Willey Rd. in Mauriceville.

An ambulance from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the fire but no one was injured.

Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District Number Four responded to the blaze and were assisted by firefighters from Emergency Services District Number One, Emergency Services District Number Two and Emergency Services District Number Three.

While there were no injuries several pets were reported to be missing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.