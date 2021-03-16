Possible explosion, fire levels home in Sabine Pass Tuesday afternoon

The home was "fully involved" in flames when firefighters arrived.

SABINE PASS, Texas — A possible explosion and fire destroyed a home in Sabine Pass Tuesday afternoon.

City of Port Arthur firefighters responded to the house fire on Tremont Street near the Sabine Pass School at about 12:30 p.m., according to a firefighter on the scene. The home was "fully involved" in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The firefighter also told 12News the call initially was reported as an explosion. A neighbor also reported hearing an explosion and said the homeowner is on oxygen.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews remained on the scene for much of the afternoon putting out hot spots.

Crews on the scene said no one was injured, but a house next door was damaged in the fire. The Red Cross was on the scene assisting those impacted by the fire.

12News' Kelsey Johnson noted that a white wooden cross was among the few things left behind in the smoldering debris.

This is a developing story. 12News will have live updates from the scene at 5 and 6 p.m.

