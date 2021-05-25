Early Tuesday morning fire destroys home in Orange

Firefighters from all three stations in the city responded to the fire.

ORANGE, Texas — No injuries have been reported in a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning and destroyed a home in Orange.

The fire at the home in the 1200 block of Third Street in Orange was reported around 3:20 a.m.

Firefighters from all three stations in the city responded to the fire.

Police officers on the scene tell 12News that no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The fire appeared to have completely destroyed the home and damaged a house next door where at least one person was reported to have been home.

That person was able to get out without injuries 12News was told.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.