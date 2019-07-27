BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Bridge City Friday night, but unfortunately the home and vehicles outside were already burned up.

Bridge City firefighters went to the home in the 1000 block of LeBlanc Street about 7:30 p.m on Friday, July 26.

No injuries were reported, but a couple of cars and a motorcycle also went up in flames.

The Bridge City Fire Marshal said someone smoking likely started the blaze.

