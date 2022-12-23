Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning.

No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning.

The call about the fire came in around 11:30 a.m.

Aid was provided by the West Orange Fire Department and the Orange County Emergency Services Department #3 and #4.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.