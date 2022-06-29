Port Arthur Fire Department preparing for potential rise in newborn drop-offs following Roe v. Wade ruling

Hardly anyone uses their Safe Haven resource, but that could change after the Supreme Court ruling, according to Port Arthur fire chief.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, hospitals, clinics, and even fire departments are preparing to navigate the ruling.



After the abortion ruling, the Port Arthur Fire Department is prepared for an uptick in newborn drop-offs.

According to Port Arthur Fire Chief, hardly anyone uses their Safe Haven resource, but that could change after the Supreme Court ruling.



Perhaps you've seen signs showing that fire stations are a "safe baby site." Safe Haven laws have been in place for decades.



“I'm not sure everybody knows that fire stations are Safe Haven facilities,” Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson said.



Since 1999, the Texas Safe Haven law has protected moms who feel they cannot take care of their newborn babies.



Benson said they are prepared for a ripple effect following the court's ruling.



“Well, it certainly is a possibility. One of the things that I advocate for is that we've been being proactive,” Benson said.



Benson said the process is simple, anonymous, and confidential. Any parent can bring their baby to one of the seven Safe Haven sites located in Port Arthur.



The baby must be less than 60 days old.



“The crew may ask 'Is the health of the baby OK? Is there any history that would be valuable to know for future medical,'” Benson said.



Benson said in the past, few people have used the Safe Haven law, but his department has a staff that's prepared.



“Everybody here is trained in different medical certification levels, but all of them have training on how to assess and take care of basic life skill or life,” Benson said. “Things that you need, breathing, circulation, things like that. So they have the capability of assessing that child and if necessary, taking action to maintain that child's life.”



As the country navigates these new waters, Benson said it's crucial for families to know their options.



“Be proactive and be prepared so that we can meet the mission of taking care of all of human life,” Benson said.

If you plan to utilize the Safe Haven resource, Benson said you have to drop the baby off when someone is there.



After you knock on the front door, someone will then come and assist you.